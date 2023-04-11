DENVER (KDVR) — Record-breaking heat is possible for the Denver metro area on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There is also a high fire danger for many parts of the state due to the warm temperatures and dry conditions.

Fire weather watch

The NWS has issued a fire weather watch for the southern Front Range foothills and the Palmer Divide due to conditions favorable for rapid fire spread.

The fire weather watch is in effect from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

The NWS said if you live in these areas, you should avoid outdoor burning and any activities that may produce a spark.

Preventing wildfires

There are several steps that can be taken to prevent wildfires. Here are some important tips from the NWS:

Do not light campfires, bonfires, candles or anything else that could blow over and start a fire.

If you smoke, be sure to extinguish your cigarette or cigar before disposing of it. Never throw a burning item out a window.

Bag up trash, clippings and other easily flammable items.

Don’t drive on areas of dry vegetation/grass.

Be vigilant, and if you see a fire or suspicious activity, report it immediately.

Avoid activities with open flames or sparks.

Avoid power equipment that creates sparks.

Obey burn bans.

Weather forecast

Keep an eye on the weather forecast for things like fire weather watches and warnings, or red flag warnings. You can see active weather alerts here.

