The snowless streak continues in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow fell in the mountains and toward the Palmer Divide, and Denver International Airport even saw snow Wednesday. Sadly, only a trace of snow was recorded this morning, meaning the records continue for Denver.

Radar image from Wednesday (11/24/2021) at 11:15am.

The previous record for the latest snowfall came in 1934 on Nov. 21. Now, we will wait until the first official snowfall (at least 0.1 inches), which may not be until December.

Wednesday marks the 217th consecutive day without measurable snow at the Denver airport, making it the fifth-longest stretch in history and the longest one in the last over 130 years. We may continue to climb the snowless list.

Top 5 snowless stretches in Denver

235 days: 1887 227 days: 1888 224 days: 1889 219 days: 1886 217 days: 2021