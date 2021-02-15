The record cold stats Denver set this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — The cold air has felt extreme at times, especially Sunday which did set a couple of records for Denver.

Sunday February 14th, 2021 is now in the record books for cold temperatures.

Denver officially hit a high Sunday of 1 single degree. That is the coldest high temperature on record for the date.

Also, Denver officially hit 14-below zero as the lowest temperature Sunday. That is the coldest low temperate on record for the date.

You may be wondering if Monday’s 16-below zero temperature for Denver is a record and no it is not. The city would have needed to get to 20-below to tie the existing record from 1881.

However, 16-below is quite notable for another reason. This marks only the 25th time since 1872 for temperatures to be as cold in February for Denver.

Overall, though, Denver has cooled to 16-below zero 89 times including Monday.

Other cold temperatures: