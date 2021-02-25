The last time Denver had snow this deep

DENVER (KDVR) — The popular request Thursday has been: “When was the last time we’ve had this much snow?” The answer: five years ago – roughly.
Denver officially recorded 9.6 inches of snowfall from this latest storm system.
The last time Denver received at least that much was in April 2016.
Since 2010, we’ve had a number of snows this large or larger.
Below is a list of the highest recent two-day totals recorded at DIA, the city’s official monitoring station:
|Date
|2-day Snowfall
|2/4/2012
|14.4″
|3/23/2016
|13.1″
|4/17/2016
|12.1″
|4/16/2016
|11.8″
|3/23/2013
|11.6″
|2/2/2016
|11.6″
|3/24/2010
|10.8″
|2/25/2021
|9.6″
For the month of February, Denver now has 13.5 inches recorded so far. This is the third February in a row that is snowier than average.
The snowiest February in the past 10 years is 2015, with 22.4 inches.