The last time Denver had snow this deep

DENVER (KDVR) — The popular request Thursday has been: “When was the last time we’ve had this much snow?” The answer: five years ago – roughly.

Denver officially recorded 9.6 inches of snowfall from this latest storm system.

The last time Denver received at least that much was in April 2016.

Since 2010, we’ve had a number of snows this large or larger.

Below is a list of the highest recent two-day totals recorded at DIA, the city’s official monitoring station:

Date 2-day Snowfall 2/4/2012 14.4″ 3/23/2016 13.1″ 4/17/2016 12.1″ 4/16/2016 11.8″ 3/23/2013 11.6″ 2/2/2016 11.6″ 3/24/2010 10.8″ 2/25/2021 9.6″

For the month of February, Denver now has 13.5 inches recorded so far. This is the third February in a row that is snowier than average.

The snowiest February in the past 10 years is 2015, with 22.4 inches.