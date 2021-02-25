Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

The last time Denver had snow this deep

DENVER (KDVR) — The popular request Thursday has been: “When was the last time we’ve had this much snow?” The answer: five years ago – roughly.

Denver officially recorded 9.6 inches of snowfall from this latest storm system.

The last time Denver received at least that much was in April 2016.

Since 2010, we’ve had a number of snows this large or larger.

Below is a list of the highest recent two-day totals recorded at DIA, the city’s official monitoring station:

Date2-day Snowfall
2/4/201214.4″
3/23/201613.1″
4/17/201612.1″
4/16/201611.8″
3/23/201311.6″
2/2/201611.6″
3/24/201010.8″
2/25/20219.6″

For the month of February, Denver now has 13.5 inches recorded so far. This is the third February in a row that is snowier than average.

The snowiest February in the past 10 years is 2015, with 22.4 inches.

