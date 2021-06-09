The heat rolls on with only 1 day of relief coming soon

DENVER (KDVR) — The weather pattern across the Rocky Mountain region doesn’t look to change much as a ridge of high pressure will keep us dry and warm for several days to come.

The hottest day will be Thursday with forecast highs in metro Denver in the mid to upper 90s. The record high is 99 set in 2013 and I don’t think we’ll get that hot.

It will turn windy especially late Thursday as a weak cold front heads our way from the northwest. The front will pass us with no rain and little cloud cover. However, on Friday it will return afternoon readings to seasonal levels in the low 80s.

We will quickly return to the hot low 90s over the weekend. Those same temperatures will be possible each day next week as we continue with dry conditions and plenty of sunshine. We only have a low chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Monday.

So, keep watering those lawns and plants every three days (that’s more than enough in our climate). And, find a way to stay cool and hydrated. Don’t forget the sunscreen too.