List: These are the coldest temperatures in Denver’s history

Weather

DENVER (KDVR) — As we brace for well-below-zero temperatures this weekend, let’s look at the coldest temperatures in Denver’s recorded history.

The city’s coldest temperature is 29 below zero, which occurred Jan. 9, 1875.

The city has hit 20 below zero and colder 29 times in our history since 1872.

TemperatureDate
-29January 9, 1875  
-25December 22, 1990
-25January 12, 1963
-25January 11, 1963
-25February 1, 1951
-25February 8, 1936
-25December 24, 1876
-24February 5, 1989
-24January 10, 1962
-24January 9, 1962
-24January 31, 1951
-22February 6, 1899
-22February 4, 1883
-22January 28, 1872
-21December 21, 1990
-21December 21, 1983
-21January 6, 1913
-21February 12, 1905
-20January 17, 1930
-20December 9, 1919
-20January 26,1902
-20February 12, 1899
-20February 11, 1899
-20December 9, 1898
-20January 15, 1888
-20January 19, 1883
-20February 15, 1881
-20January 13, 1875
-20January 25, 1872

On average, Denver will cool to and below zero about five times a year. The current cold snap will account for four of those five.

As of now, it doesn’t appear that the city will reach record low temperatures, nor making it into the top cold temperature list as shown above.

