List: These are the coldest temperatures in Denver’s history

DENVER (KDVR) — As we brace for well-below-zero temperatures this weekend, let’s look at the coldest temperatures in Denver’s recorded history.

The city’s coldest temperature is 29 below zero, which occurred Jan. 9, 1875.

The city has hit 20 below zero and colder 29 times in our history since 1872.

Temperature Date -29 January 9, 1875 -25 December 22, 1990 -25 January 12, 1963 -25 January 11, 1963 -25 February 1, 1951 -25 February 8, 1936 -25 December 24, 1876 -24 February 5, 1989 -24 January 10, 1962 -24 January 9, 1962 -24 January 31, 1951 -22 February 6, 1899 -22 February 4, 1883 -22 January 28, 1872 -21 December 21, 1990 -21 December 21, 1983 -21 January 6, 1913 -21 February 12, 1905 -20 January 17, 1930 -20 December 9, 1919 -20 January 26,1902 -20 February 12, 1899 -20 February 11, 1899 -20 December 9, 1898 -20 January 15, 1888 -20 January 19, 1883 -20 February 15, 1881 -20 January 13, 1875 -20 January 25, 1872

On average, Denver will cool to and below zero about five times a year. The current cold snap will account for four of those five.

As of now, it doesn’t appear that the city will reach record low temperatures, nor making it into the top cold temperature list as shown above.