The big melt: Sunshine, 50s, 60s this weekend

DENVER– Morning fog gives way to sunshine today across Denver and the Front Range. Highs reach 50. The Big Melt is underway.

We did set a record low this morning of 12 degrees – breaks the old record of 13 set in 1901.

The Mountains slowly turn sunny today with 20s.

Saturday starts sunny then turns partly cloudy by afternoon in Denver. Slight chance of an afternoon sprinkle. Highs around 60.

The Mountains can expect a dry Saturday morning then scattered snow showers in the afternoon.

Sunday starts with mountain snow showers. Dry in Denver with a 10% chance of afternoon rain showers. Front Range highs around 60.

Next week stays in the 60s with dry mornings and isolated afternoon rain showers across the Front Range.

7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Storm Totals 4/15-16/2020. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.