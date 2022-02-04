Temps surge above freezing on Friday; minor cold front Sunday morning

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s another cold morning across Colorado with many mountain valleys running minus five to minus 20 degrees. Front Range temps are in the single digits.

We’re forecasting sunny skies on Friday with highs around 38. This will mark 88 straight hours below freezing.

Saturday looks sunny and warmer in the 40s.

A fast moving, minor cold front races across Colorado late Saturday and into early Sunday morning. A few snow showers are expected in the northern mountains. The Front Range will be dry with a few clouds across the area this weekend. Highs drop into the mid 30s in Denver.

Monday through Thursday this coming week is expected to be dry and in the 40s.