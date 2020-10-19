Temps stay warm through Thursday before cool down and precipitation chances move in

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday will be another dry, mild, and breezy day in Colorado. High temperatures will hit the low 70s on the Front Range with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Wind gusts in the mountains will be stronger with gusts to 50 mph overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

Wednesday will be another warm and dry day before big changes move in on Thursday. A cold front will push through the state midday Thursday cooling temperatures quickly and increasing wind.

Temperatures will drop into the 40s on Friday behind the front with only a 10% chance for an isolated shower. Better chances for precipitation as snow will stay in the northern mountains Thursday night and Friday morning.

Another cold blast of air and an increase in precipitation will move in Sunday and Monday.

It is too far out to know exactly how cold temperatures will be and who will see snowfall but there is a chance for the majority of Colorado to see at least some type of precipitation at the end of the weekend and into next week. This shift in weather will be a big help to Colorado’s ongoing wildfire danger.