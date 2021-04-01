Temps heat up to the 70s for the weekend, close to 80 degrees by next week

DENVER (KDVR) — High pressure is in control on the Front Range with warm and sunny weather staying in place for the next few days.

Temperatures will heat up to the mid 70s on Friday with dry weather across the state. Winds will gust up to 40 mph in the mountains and foothills with less wind in the lower elevations.

Looking ahead, it will be a great weekend to spend time outside in Colorado. Temperatures in Denver will be in the mid to upper 70s with sunshine and dry conditions.

Some places will get close to 80 degrees on Sunday and Monday. Dry weather will stay in the forecast through Monday before the next storm system arrives on Tuesday.

A weak cool front will move through Tuesday into Wednesday bringing gusty winds, cooler temperatures, and a small chance for showers.