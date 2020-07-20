Temps drop into the 80s Monday and Tuesday; Watching for the Monsoon

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front moved in early this morning dropping high temps today into the upper 80s. We’ll start sunny then turn partly cloudy with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms.

The Mountains start dry then watch for a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

The normal high right now in Denver is 90.

So far this month we’ve had 16 90-degree days or hotter.

Tuesday features another cold front. Afternoon storm chances increase to 40%. Higsh in the 80s.

Drier on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in the 90s.

I’m watching for our first actual surge of Monsoon moisture this season. It could occur this weekend into early next week. Humidity levels would increase and afternoon t-storm chances would also increase to 30-50%.