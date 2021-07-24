Temperatures warm up Sunday as storm chances go down

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a cool and cloudy Saturday on the Front Range. There will be more sunshine on Sunday with a 20% chance for storms. Temperatures will heat up to the 90s by Sunday afternoon and will stay in the 90s the rest of the week.

There is a Flash Flood Watch in place for Colorado’s southern mountains until 9 p.m. Saturday night. Showers and storms will be widespread in southwest Colorado bringing heavy rain through the evening.

Another Air Quality Warning is in place on the Front Range until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Temperatures will hit the mid 90s on Monday and Tuesday as storm chances go down to 10%. There will be a few isolated storms each afternoon through Wednesday but most places will stay dry.

Another surge of monsoonal moisture will increase storm chances again on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will cool to the 80s again heading into next weekend.