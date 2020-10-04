Temperatures warm to the 70s Sunday, hot and dry week ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — After a cool Saturday in the 60s, temperatures will heat right back up to the upper 70s on Sunday afternoon. Sunday will have less smoke than Saturday but there is still an Air Quality Waring in place through 4 p.m. Sunday will be mostly sunny and dry across Colorado.

Temperatures will heat up even more to start the work week. Afternoon high temperatures will make it to the 80s Monday through Saturday with sunshine and dry weather each day.

Dry weather, low humidity, gusty winds, and above average temperatures will keep fire danger high in Colorado this week.