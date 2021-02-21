Temperatures warm to the 50s Monday, snow chance returns Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Mild temperatures will move in on Monday with afternoon highs reaching the 50s in Denver. Other than a few isolated snow showers in the northern mountains, it will be a sunny and dry day for most of the state.

Winds will gust up to 45 mph on Monday in the mountains and foothills and up to 30 mph on the Front Range and plains.

Temperatures will stay in the 50s on Tuesday with breezy winds and dry conditions.

Snow showers return to the Front Range on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures cooling into the 30s. It is still too far out to know exactly how much snow the Front Range will see but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated as it gets closer.

Another chance for snow will move in late Saturday into Sunday next weekend.