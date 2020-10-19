Temperatures warm back to the 70s Monday, dry few days ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday’s cool and cloudy weather has been a nice break from elevated fire danger across Colorado. Denver’s high temperature only hit 49 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Colorado will return to its dry, breezy, and warm weather pattern on Monday. High temperatures on the Front Range will make it into the low 70s. Fire danger will be elevated through Thursday as temperatures stay above average with dry conditions.

The next change in weather will move in on Thursday afternoon as a cold front pushes through Colorado. Temperatures will drop quickly Thursday afternoon and winds will be breezy.

Behind the front, temperatures will cool to the 40s with chances for rain and snow in some areas. It is too far out to know if the lower elevations will see snow at this time but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated as it gets closer.