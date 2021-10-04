Temperatures to reach 80 degrees Tuesday: Details on how long the heat lasts

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will hit the 80s on Tuesday in Denver running about 10 degrees above seasonal temperatures. Tuesday will be sunny and warm with minimal wildfire smoke.

Late Tuesday night a few showers will push into western Colorado bringing showers to the mountains into Wednesday. Some of the high peaks in the central and southern mountains will see light snowfall accumulations.

Denver and the Front Range have a 10% chance for a few isolated showers and storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will hit the upper 70s.

Thursday and Friday will be warm, dry and breezy.

There will be isolated showers and storms next weekend with temperatures cooling to the 60s by Sunday.