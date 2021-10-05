Temperatures stay warm Wednesday, big cool down possible next week

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures hit the 80s for the second day in a row Tuesday afternoon. Warm temperatures and mostly dry weather is here to stay for the next few days.

The southwestern mountains will see scattered showers late on Tuesday. A dusting of snow is possible on the high mountain peaks.

Wednesday’s temperatures will hit the upper 70s in Denver with only a 10% chance for an isolated shower. Most places will stay dry.

Thursday and Friday will stay warm and dry before the next storm system arrives over the weekend.

Highs will cool to the 60s on Sunday with a 20% chance of rain.

A stronger storm system looks like it will move in the middle of next week possibly bringing the coolest temperatures of the season so far to Colorado.