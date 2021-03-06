Temperatures stay warm Sunday; chance for rain, snow later this week

DENVER (KDVR) — High temperatures will reach the 60s once again on Sunday with sunshine and dry conditions. It will be a great day to spend time outside.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures near 70 on the Front Range. Colorado will stay dry with sunshine through Tuesday and temperatures in the 60s.

Denver’s average high for this time of year is 52 degrees. Temperatures will be running 15 to 20 degrees above average through Tuesday.

Colorado’s next storm system will move in starting on Wednesday and lasting into next weekend. Temperatures will fall to the 40s with rain and mixed showers to end the week.