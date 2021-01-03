Temperatures stay mild Sunday with breezy winds and mountain snowfall

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will hit the 50s once again on Sunday afternoon. There will be partly cloudy skies with dry conditions across the Front Range and eastern plains. Winds will be breezy reaching up to 30 mph on the Front Range and up to 40 mph in the mountains.

The central and northern mountains will see scattered snow showers on Sunday with around 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected by Sunday night.

Monday will stay dry in Denver with afternoon high temperatures staying in the 50s.

Tuesday will be another mild day with a chance of a few showers in the afternoon and evening. There will still be a few scattered showers around on Wednesday with better chances staying in the mountains. Temperatures will fall into the 40s on Wednesday.

Another chance for showers will move in on Friday with high temperatures into the 40s to end the week.