Temperatures stay mild Monday with less wind

DENVER (KDVR) — Afternoon high temperatures hit 53 degrees in Denver today, running about 10 degrees above the average high temperature for this time of year. Monday will be similar with high temperatures in the 50s once again.

Monday will have less wind than Sunday with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions in the lower elevations. The northern mountains will see a few isolated showers that will bring a dusting of up to 2 inches of snowfall.

There will be more scattered showers in Colorado’s mountains on Tuesday and Wednesday with only a 10% chance of a few showers on the Front Range. Winds will be gusty again on both Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures cooling to the 40s on Wednesday.

Another storm system moves in on Friday and Saturday cooling highs into the 30s with more mountain snowfall. A few showers could reach Metro Denver on Friday and Saturday but it won’t bring a lot of precipitation.