Temperatures stay in the 90s Wednesday with scattered storms

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will cool down slightly into the mid 90s on Wednesday with a 20% chance for afternoon storms. Scattered storms will move across the Front Range after 2 p.m. The main threats will be gusty winds and lightning.

Temperatures will stay in the 90s on Thursday with only a 10% chance for an isolated shower or storm.

A cold front will swing through Colorado on Friday dropping high temperatures into the low 80s. The front will also help increase chances for scattered storms.

Storm chances and warm temperatures stay in the forecast through the weekend. A push of cool air moves in by Monday knocking temperatures into the upper 70s.