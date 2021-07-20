Temperatures stay in the 90s Wednesday, storm chances return

DENVER (KDVR) — Skies will stay smoky Tuesday evening with Air Quality Warnings in place on the Front Range and the Steamboat Springs area.

There will be scattered storms across the western half of the state Tuesday afternoon and evening with a Flash Flood Watch in place across the mountains through 9 p.m.

Temperatures will hit the low 90s Wednesday afternoon and with monsoonal moisture returning to the Front Range, there will be scattered storms. Storms are not expected to turn severe but could contain small hail, gusty winds, lightning and a brief heavy downpour.

Storm chances will stay in the forecast on Thursday and Friday with a 20% chance of rain each afternoon. Temperatures will heat back into the mid 90s.

Temperatures will be cooler by the weekend with more afternoon storm chances.