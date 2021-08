DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will hit the 90s again on Monday with only a 10% chance of rain. Showers and storms will be isolated Monday afternoon and evening, so most places will stay dry.

Tuesday is expected to be dry with temperatures staying in the low 90s.

Storm chances will return to the Front Range Wednesday through Friday with the best chance for rain on Thursday.

Temperatures will stay in the 90s through next weekend.