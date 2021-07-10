Temperatures stay in the 80s Sunday with sunshine, dry weather

DENVER (KDVR) — Saturday has been cooler and gusty in Denver with poor air quality from wildfire smoke. Smoky skies will continue into Sunday with breezy afternoon winds.

Sunday’s high temperatures will climb into the upper 80s in Denver with breezy winds and dry conditions. An Air Quality Warning has been issued through 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Monday will stay dry with high temperatures in the mid 90s. Looking ahead to Tuesday and the weather for the All-Star Game that afternoon, temperatures will cool to the 80s by first pitch with an isolated storm possible.

Storm chances will stay on Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the 90s.