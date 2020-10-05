Temperatures stay in the 80s, fire danger goes up on Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will heat up to the 80s once again on Monday. Denver’s average high temperature for this time of year is 70 degrees.

Monday will be sunny and dry with low humidity and breezy winds making fire danger high. The Front Range, mountains, and plains are under a Fire Weather Warning through 6 p.m. More smoke is expected on the Front Range on Monday.

The rest of the week will stay hot and dry. Temperatures will stay in the 80s through Friday. Next weekend will be slightly cooler with a small chance of precipitation on Sunday.