Temperatures stay in the 70s Monday, scattered showers and storms continue

DENVER (KDVR) — More cool and wet weather will kick off the work week in Denver with highs in the 70s and scattered showers and storms.

Monday morning will be mostly dry in Denver and on the Front Range with showers and storms returning in the afternoon and evening. The main threat with storms will be small hail, lightning, and heavy downpours.

The rain could bring more flash flooding problems to Colorado’s burn scars on Monday. The Pinpoint Weather Team will be watching those areas very closely.

Storm chances go down to 10% on Tuesday with mild temperatures.

Temperatures in the 80s return on Wednesday with a 10% chance for storms both Wednesday and Thursday.

Scattered storms will return for the Fourth of July weekend with high temperatures in the 80s through the weekend.