Temperatures stay in the 60s for next few days

DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday’s high temperature in Denver hit 61 degrees and is well above Denver’s average high of 44 degrees for this time of year. Over the next few days, Colorado’s mild and dry weather pattern is here to stay.

High temperatures will climb to the 60s once again in Denver and most of the Front Range on Monday. There will be sunshine with dry weather state-wide.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be just as warm if not warmer with high temperatures hitting the mid 60s each afternoon. Dry weather stays in the forecast through Thursday.

Colder air pushes in on Thursday cooling high temperatures into the 40s and making it feel more like December. Scattered snow showers will move into the mountains on Thursday and continue on and off through Saturday.

A few showers could reach the Front Range on Friday and Saturday but it is looking likely that a lot of the Front Range and lower elevations will stay pretty dry during this storm system. Areas that do see snow showers in the lower elevations won’t see a lot of accumulation.