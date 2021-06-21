Temperatures return to the 90s Tuesday, dry weather moves in

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver and the Front Range finally saw some relief from the heat on the first full day of summer on Monday. High temperatures only climbed to the low 70s thanks to morning cloud cover and rain.

Hot, above average temperatures will move back in on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday’s highs will hit the mid 90s with sunshine and dry conditions. Skies will be hazy due to wildfire smoke in the atmosphere.

Wednesday’s temperatures will be close to the triple digits with a forecast high of 99 in Denver. There is a 10% chance for an isolated storm.

Temperatures will cool back down to the 70s by Friday with on and off rain showers throughout the day. These rain showers will help bring relief from elevated fire danger in the state.

Drier weather returns for the weekend with temperatures staying in the 70s.