Temperatures reach the 40s Wednesday; Dry weather returns to Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is drying out from the snow tonight with mostly clear skies and cold temperatures. Overnight low temperatures will drop around 12 degrees in Denver to start off Wednesday.

With about 1 to 2 inches of snow on the ground, side streets, bridges and overpasses could be slick late tonight and early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s high temperatures will reach the low 40s with sunshine and dry conditions across the state.

New Year’s Eve will stay dry on the Front Range with high temperatures reaching the 40s. There will be some light snow showers in the mountains Thursday afternoon into Friday.

An isolated shower or two could reach the lower elevations on Friday morning, but most places will stay dry. Temperatures will drop to the 30s to kick off the new year.

The weekend ahead will have great weather with highs in the 40s and 50s, sunshine and dry conditions.