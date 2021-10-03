Temperatures near 80 degrees, dry weather to start work week

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will reach the upper 70s again on Monday with sunshine and dry conditions. Wildfire smoke will be light on Monday with a little haze over the city.

Temperatures will heat up into the 80s on Tuesday with more dry weather. Winds will be breezy with gusts up to 20 mph.

Rain and snow showers will return to Colorado’s mountains on Wednesday with a 10% chance of rain in the lower elevations.

Dry weather will return on Thursday and last into the weekend with temperatures into the 70s.