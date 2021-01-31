Temperatures near 60 Monday, snowy end to week

DENVER (KDVR) — The Front Range is going to see a little bit of everything this week from mild temperatures and sunshine to snow and frigid morning lows.

The work week will start off with mild temperatures and dry weather. Afternoon highs will climb to the upper 50s on Monday with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the 60s.

Colorado’s next storm system will arrive on Wednesday. High temperatures will stay mild that day before the cold front makes its way through Wednesday evening. Snow showers will start first in the mountains on Wednesday and will reach the Front Range Wednesday night.

On and off snow showers and a big cool down will continue into Thursday. High temperatures on Thursday will only reach the upper 30s.

There will be several waves of snowfall with this system bringing scattered snow showers and cold weather all the way into next weekend.

It is too far out to know exact timing and totals but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated as it gets closer.