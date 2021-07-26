Temperatures hit upper 90s by Wednesday, monsoonal storms return by the weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Dry weather will stay in the forecast through Wednesday as temperatures heat up to near triple digits by Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday will be sunny and dry in Denver with high temperatures in the mid 90s. There will still be some poor air quality across the state from wildfire smoke.

Dry weather will continue on Wednesday heating temperatures to the upper 90s. Some places on the Front Range could hit 100 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will begin to cool on Thursday as monsoonal moisture returns. Saturday and Sunday will be wet and stormy cooling temperatures into the 80s.

Storm chances will continue into next week keeping high temperatures cool through Monday.