Temperatures hit the upper 70s Monday with sunny skies

DENVER (KDVR) — A warm and dry weather pattern is moving into the Front Range for the next several days.

Afternoon high temperatures will climb to the upper 70s on Monday with sunny skies and dry conditions.

Winds will become breezy Monday evening as a cold front approaches from the north.

The cold front will move through by early Tuesday morning dropping temperatures into the low 70s on Tuesday. Winds will be breezy to gusty most of the day with dry conditions making fire danger high.

Temperatures will reach the 80s on Thursday and Friday with more dry weather. These will be our first 80 degree temperatures of the year.

Temperatures will cool to the 70s next weekend with a chance for afternoon storms both days.

