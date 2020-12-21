Temperatures hit the mid 50s Monday before next chance of snow

DENVER (KDVR) — It was another windy day in the mountains with winds gusting over 80 mph at times. There is no longer a High Wind Warning in place and winds will be getting lighter overnight into Monday.

Monday will be another mild day on the Front Range with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid 50s. Tuesday will stay in the mid to upper 50s before our next storm system arrives.

A cold front will swing through Colorado late Tuesday bringing gusty winds, cold temperatures, and a chance for showers. Scattered snow showers will start late Tuesday evening in the mountains and will continue into Wednesday.

A few of those showers could reach the Front Range overnight Tuesday into Wednesday but the chance is only about 20% as of right now. Places in the lower elevations that do see showers will see little to no accumulation. The mountains will pick up a few inches of fresh snow by Wednesday night.

Colorado will dry out on Thursday (Christmas Eve) with high temperatures heating back up into the 40s.

Christmas day will be mild in Denver with highs in the mid 50s, sunshine, and dry weather.