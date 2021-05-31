Temperatures hit the 70s Tuesday, scattered afternoon storms possible

DENVER (KDVR) — After a gloomy and wet few days on the Front Range, sunshine and warm temperatures will return on Tuesday.

Afternoon highs will climb to 71 degrees in Denver with a dry morning. There will be afternoon isolated storms that are not expected to turn severe but could contain lightning and gusty winds.

Dry weather moves into Colorado on Wednesday and will last through Friday. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s Thursday through the weekend.

Scattered storms will return Saturday and Sunday afternoon. If you have plans to be outside next weekend, make sure to stay tuned to the forecast as we learn more about the storm timing and threats as it gets closer.