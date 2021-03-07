Temperatures hit the 70s Sunday afternoon, more heat on the way this week

DENVER (KDVR) — Today was the warmest day of 2021 so far with a high temperature of 70 degrees at Denver International Airport. This was only two degrees off of the record high for today of 72 degrees set in 1879.

We hit 70 degrees in Denver today! The warmest day of 2021 so far… and only two away from the record high of 72. Temperatures will stay this warm on Monday! #cowx pic.twitter.com/fK9dZqBoIQ — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) March 8, 2021

Tomorrow will be just as warm with a forecast high of 69 degrees. There will be mostly to partly cloudy skies through midday on the Front Range until clouds start to clear by Monday afternoon.

Winds will gust up to 25 mph on Monday. It will be a dry day in the lower elevations with a few isolated snow showers possible in the central and southern mountains.

Tuesday’s highs will stay in the 60s with sunshine, dry conditions, and breezy winds.

Colorado’s storm system will move in starting on Wednesday and will stay through Saturday. High temperatures will drop into the 40s with chances for rain and snow each day. Drier weather returns by Sunday.