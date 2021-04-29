Temperatures hit the 70s Friday, rain returns Sunday afternoon

DENVER (KDVR) — After a few chilly and wet days in Denver, dry and warmer weather will settle in through Saturday. Temperatures will hit the upper 70s on Friday afternoon running about 10 to 15 degrees above Denver’s average high of 65 for this time of year.

Saturday will be even warmer with a high of 84 degrees. The record high for the day is 87 degrees set in 1992.

Sunday morning will start off dry with showers and storms moving in midday into the afternoon. High temperatures will cool to the 60s as storms push through. Rain could be heavy at times Sunday evening and will stay throughout the day on Monday too.

Monday will be a gloomy and soggy day with high temperatures only making it into the 40s. Early Monday morning there will be some snow in the mountains and the Foothills as temperatures are at their coldest point in the day.

A few showers and storms could linger into Tuesday. Warmer and drier weather will return on Wednesday and Thursday.