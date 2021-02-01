Temperatures hit the 60s through Tuesday, snow chance arrives Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — The Front Range is going to go from 60 degree temperatures to cold and snow this week.

Afternoon highs will reach the low 60s in Denver on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. Denver’s average high temperature for this time of year is 44 degrees, meaning temperatures will be running 15 to 20 degrees above average.

Temperatures will make it into the 60s again on Wednesday before the next storm system moves in that afternoon and evening. A cold front will move through Colorado Wednesday evening quickly dropping temperatures, increasing winds, and bringing rain and snow showers.

Showers will likely start as rain or a rain/snow mix on Wednesday night before fully transitioning to snow. Scattered snow showers will continue into Thursday morning before moving out. Highs will drop to the 30s on Thursday behind the front.

This storm system is still a few days away so details can change. Taking a preliminary look at snowfall totals, anywhere from a half of an inch up to 3 inches is possible in Metro Denver.

A second round of snow will move into Colorado’s mountains on Friday and Saturday. It is possible a few showers spill over onto the Front Range by Saturday. It will be a cold weekend with temperatures in the 20s.