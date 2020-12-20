Temperatures hit the 50s Sunday, mountain wind continues

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a windy and chilly Saturday across most of Colorado. Winds are strongest over the the northeast mountains and foothills. Gusts have reached over 70 mph in some places Saturday afternoon.

Winds will stay strong in the mountains and foothills through Sunday afternoon with a High Wind Warning in place through 5 p.m. Sunday. Winds will gust up to 75 mph.



Sunday will be mild on the Front Range with temperatures reaching the 50s. There will be sunshine and dry conditions across the state.

Hight temperatures will stay in the 50s through Tuesday with dry weather each day. Colorado’s next storm system will move in Wednesday morning dropping temperatures into the 30s and bringing a chance for snow.

The mountains will see scattered snow showers on Wednesday with a 20% chance of a few showers on the Front Range.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be dry with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s.