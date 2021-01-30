Temperatures hit the 50s Sunday, mild few days ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — The mountains have had scattered snow showers on and off throughout Saturday. Snow showers will come to an end Saturday evening with dry weather moving in across the state for Sunday.

Saturday has been gusty for the mountains and most of eastern Colorado. Winds will relax by Sunday morning.

Temperatures will hit the 50s on Sunday in Denver with sunshine and dry conditions. Dry weather will stay in the forecast through Tuesday. Temperatures could reach the 60s on the Front Range by Tuesday afternoon.

Colorado’s next storm system will move in late Wednesday into Thursday bringing cold temperatures and snow showers. It is still too far out to know exact timing and totals of the storm but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated.