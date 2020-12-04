Temperatures hit the 50s Friday; mild, dry weather stays for the weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Afternoon high temperatures will hit the 50s in Denver on Friday with sunny skies and dry conditions. Colorado will settle into a very dry and mild weather pattern for the next several days.

Dry weather will stay for the weekend with high temperatures in the 50s on both Saturday and Sunday. It will be great weather to spend time outside with sunshine and a light breeze each day.

Temperatures will get even warmer next week with highs reaching the upper 50s on Monday and 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be running about 20 degrees above Denver’s average high of 45 degrees this time of year.

The next storm system to arrive in Colorado moves in next Thursday and Friday. A chance of snow will return to at least part of the state with cooler temperatures.