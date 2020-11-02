Temperatures heat up to the 70s Monday, warm and dry week ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — After a weekend of mild and dry weather, calm weather is here to stay for most of the week. Temperatures will heat up to the mid 70s on Monday afternoon, running about 15 degrees above Denver’s average high for this time of year.

Dry conditions will stay through Friday with temperatures in the 70s each afternoon. Dry weather, mild temperatures, and low humidity will keep fire danger elevated across Colorado this week.

Changes will move in next weekend as a cold front pushes through Colorado. This will significantly drop temperatures and will finally bring a chance of precipitation to Colorado.