Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Temperatures heat up to the 70s Monday, warm and dry week ahead

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — After a weekend of mild and dry weather, calm weather is here to stay for most of the week. Temperatures will heat up to the mid 70s on Monday afternoon, running about 15 degrees above Denver’s average high for this time of year.

Dry conditions will stay through Friday with temperatures in the 70s each afternoon. Dry weather, mild temperatures, and low humidity will keep fire danger elevated across Colorado this week.

Changes will move in next weekend as a cold front pushes through Colorado. This will significantly drop temperatures and will finally bring a chance of precipitation to Colorado.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Interactive Radar
Colorado Radar

Colorado Radar
Denver Metro Radar

Denver Metro Radar
Mountain Radar

Mountain Radar
Northeast Plains Radar

Northeast Plains Radar
National Radar

National Radar
Day Planner

Day Planner
Closings and Delays

Closings & Delays

 

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories