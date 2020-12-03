Temperatures heat up to the 40s Thursday, dry pattern returns

DENVER (KDVR) — After a cold start Thursday with morning lows in the teens, seasonal temperatures will move in for the afternoon. High temperatures will climb to around 45 degrees, which is the average high in Denver for this time of year.

Wind will be calmer on Thursday than it was on Wednesday. Skies will stay sunny with dry weather across the state.

Temperatures will heat up to the 50s on Friday and last through the weekend. Weather is also expected to be dry in Colorado for the next seven days.

Temperatures will reach the 60s on Tuesday running about 15 to 20 degrees above Denver’s average high.

Looking beyond the next seven days, Colorado’s next storm system will likely arrive next Thursday.