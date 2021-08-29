Temperatures heat to the 90s Monday, dry, smoky conditions continue

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will return to the 90s on the Front Range Monday with dry and smoky conditions.

Winds will be breezy at times Monday afternoon. Wildfire smoke will increase to moderate/heavy levels in Eastern Colorado on Monday.

Dry weather will continue on Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid 90s.

Storm chances will return on Wednesday afternoon and evening and will stay in the forecast through Saturday.

A cold front will cool temperatures into the 80s by Thursday with a 30% chance of storms. Temperatures will stay mild into next weekend with drier conditions by Sunday.