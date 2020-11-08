Temperatures fall Sunday, snow chances move in Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s next storm system pushed through western Colorado on Saturday and will reach the eastern half of the state by early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be significantly cooler for the rest of the week with rain and snow chances on Sunday and Monday.

Winds will increase across Colorado on Saturday evening as the cold front pushes through. A High Wind Warning is in place for the Palmer Divide and Eastern Plains through 8 a.m. Sunday morning. Gusts will reach up to 60 mph out of the south.

Along with the wind, snow showers will increase in the mountains Saturday evening through early Sunday with a Winter Weather Advisory in place. With several inches of accumulation possible, roads will be slick in the mountains late Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The cold front will push through the Front Range early Sunday morning bringing a 20% chance of a few early morning rain showers. The rest of Sunday will be dry in the lower elevations with an afternoon high temperature in the upper 50s for Denver. Winds will relax by Sunday evening.

Monday will be even colder with high temperatures in the 40s. Scattered snow showers will continue in the mountains throughout the day and will move onto the Front Range and plains Monday evening. Snowfall will end by early Tuesday morning on the Front Range.

Snowfall totals for Metro Denver, the Front Range, and Eastern Plains will likely be under an inch. Some places might not even see any of the snowfall stick or accumulate.

Drier weather moves in for the rest of the week with temperatures staying in the 40s through Friday.