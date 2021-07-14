Temperatures cool to the 80s Wednesday, scattered storm chances continue

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will cool into the 80s on Wednesday as a cold front pushes through Colorado. Scattered storms are expected in the afternoon and evening.

The threat for severe storms will stay on the northeast plains where hail and gusty winds are the main threats. Storms will end across the state after midnight Wednesday night.

Thursday’s temperatures will stay in the mid 80s with a 30% chance for afternoon and evening storms.

The Front Range will gradually become drier into the weekend with only a 10% chance for an isolated storm or two on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will climb back to the mid 90s by the weekend.