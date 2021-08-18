Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Temperatures cool to the 80s Thursday, rain chances increase across Front Range

DENVER (KDVR) — Winds will increase Wednesday night as a cold front approaches Colorado from the northwest. The front will bring in cooler temperatures and better chances for rain on the Front Range.

Wednesday was another hot day with temperatures in the 90s in Denver. It was the 45th day this year with a temperature at or above 90 degrees. As of Wednesday, Denver has now tied the average amount of 90 degree days in a year.

The risk for flooding in Glenwood Canyon will continue into Thursday before going down to a medium risk on Friday.

Denver and the Front Range have a chance to see isolated showers and storms on Thursday afternoon and evening with temperatures cooling into the low 80s.

Temperatures will stay in the low 80s on Friday and Saturday. Drier weather will move in for the weekend with high temperatures warming to the 90s again on Monday and Tuesday.

