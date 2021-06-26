Temperatures cool to the 70s Saturday; Rain chances through the weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — It is going to be a cool and wet weekend in Denver with high temperatures cooling to the low 70s with cloudy skies and scattered showers and storms.

Showers and storms will develop in the mountains and Front Range by midday Saturday and will continue through the afternoon and evening. Storms are not expected to turn severe but could contain lightning. Most places will see rain showers instead of storms due to the cool temperatures.

High temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday are only expected to make it into the low 70s. Denver’s average high this time of year is 87 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms will stay through Sunday. By Sunday evening, rainfall accumulation will range from a few tenths of an inch up to an inch in Colorado’s mountains. This will significantly help with Colorado’s high fire danger conditions.

Temperatures will stay in the 70s on Monday and Tuesday with isolated showers and storms. Warmer and drier weather returns by Wednesday.