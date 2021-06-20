Temperatures cool to the 70s for first full day of summer

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered showers and storms will push through the Front Range and eastern Colorado Sunday evening as a cold front moves south across the state.

These storms are not expected to turn severe on the Front Range but could be strong to severe on the southeast plains.

Rain showers and cloud cover will stick around Monday morning with dry conditions returning in the afternoon. The cloud cover and rain will keep temperatures cool with a high temperature in the mid 70s for Denver.

Warmer and drier weather will move in for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs returning to the mid 90s.

Chances for isolated storms move in Thursday and stay through the weekend.