Temperatures cool to the 40s Wednesday, mountain snowfall moves in

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front is making its way through Colorado Tuesday night bringing mountain snowfall, gusty winds, and cool temperatures.

High temperatures behind the front will drop into the mid 40s in Denver on Wednesday. The mountains will see scattered snow showers throughout the day ending late Wednesday night. Totals will range from 1 to 4 inches.

Parts of the Palmer Divide and Pikes Peak Region could see a few light isolated snow showers Wednesday afternoon and evening. If these areas see accumulation, it is expected to be less than an inch.

It is likely that metro Denver and the northern Front Range will miss out on seeing snowfall from this storm.

Winds will be breezy throughout Wednesday with gusts up to 30 mph.

Dry weather will return statewide on Thanksgiving with a high temperature in the low 50s. There will be sunshine and less wind than Wednesday.

The rest of the week will be dry and warm with afternoon high temperatures in the 50s and 60s.